When I give the call to supporters, this government will collapse: Imran

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Wednesday that when he gives the call to his supporters to come out and protest, the coalition government "will not be able to bear it".

The PTI chairman said this after appearing before a joint investigation team (JIT) formed for a probe into a terror case filed against him, during which the JIT gave him a questionnaire.

Speaking to the media, the PM said that he was being harassed and all his actions were compliant with the law.

Imran was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments during his Islamabad rally regarding additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

He also said that Pakistan was being forced into a situation like that of Sri Lanka as the government is unable to stabilise the economy. According to him, the only solution is transparent elections.

On Monday, anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan took up the court proceeding and inquired whether the PTI chairman had joined the investigation.

The IO told the court that Khan has not joined the investigation despite issuing him three different notices.

