AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.2%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
EPCL 58.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.52%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.33%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.31%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 79.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.22%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
TRG 103.79 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (7.33%)
UNITY 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
WAVES 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 15,397 Increased By 178.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,012 Increased By 10.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,758 Increased By 34.1 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

When I give the call to supporters, this government will collapse: Imran

  • Appears before a joint investigation team formed to probe into a terror case filed against him
BR Web Desk Published 14 Sep, 2022 03:38pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Wednesday that when he gives the call to his supporters to come out and protest, the coalition government "will not be able to bear it".

The PTI chairman said this after appearing before a joint investigation team (JIT) formed for a probe into a terror case filed against him, during which the JIT gave him a questionnaire.

Speaking to the media, the PM said that he was being harassed and all his actions were compliant with the law.

Imran was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments during his Islamabad rally regarding additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

He also said that Pakistan was being forced into a situation like that of Sri Lanka as the government is unable to stabilise the economy. According to him, the only solution is transparent elections.

On Monday, anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan took up the court proceeding and inquired whether the PTI chairman had joined the investigation.

The IO told the court that Khan has not joined the investigation despite issuing him three different notices.

Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 20

JIT Imran Khan terrorism case

Comments

1000 characters

When I give the call to supporters, this government will collapse: Imran

Sale of F-16 equipment will sustain Pakistan’s capability to meet current, future counterterrorism: US

New solar plants: Dastgir says govt will complete bidding for 600MW pilot project today

Govt likely to revise RLNG tariff of $6.5/MMBTU

Oil prices stabilise on IEA demand outlook

Flooding in Sindh ‘not artificially created’, clarifies CM

India’s rice exports set to fall 25% as levy make shipments expensive

US to move $3.5bn in Afghan central bank assets to Swiss-based trust

Xi lands in Kazakhstan in first trip abroad since pandemic

DISCOS: PD directed to carry out evaluation of assets by reputed firm

Read more stories