Three soldiers martyred in attack; terrorists suffer heavy casualties

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers embraced martyrdom when terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in general area Kharlachi, Kurram District, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing ISPR, Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner and as per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties.

However, during the fire exchange, Naik Muhammad Rehman (age 32 years, resident of Karak), Naik Maweez Khan (age 34 years, resident of Jamrud, Khyber) and Sepoy Irfan Ullah (age 27 years, resident of Dargai, Malakand), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

The military condemned the use of Afghan soil for terror activities against Pakistan.