AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
EPCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
WAVES 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By 14.3 (0.34%)
BR30 15,219 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 42,001 Increased By 139.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,723 Increased By 60.6 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022
World

Taliban reject UN report, say no women fired from govt jobs

AFP Published 14 Sep, 2022 04:45am
KABUL: Taliban authorities on Tuesday condemned UN accusations that they are violating the right of women to work in Afghanistan, insisting thousands are employed in the public sector.

But Sharafuddin Sharaf, chief of staff at the ministry of labour and social affairs, told AFP that many women were being paid despite not attending work, as offices were not set up for proper segregation of the sexes. “Working together in one office is not possible in our Islamic system,” he said, a day after a United Nations rights expert said there had been a “staggering regression” in women’s rights since the Taliban’s return to power in August last year.

Sharaf could offer no figure on the number of women working but insisted “not a single female employee has been fired” from the civil service.

However, there have been several protests by women over losing their jobs and demanding the right to work — some of which have been put down forcefully by the Taliban. Sharaf said some women only went to work “once in a week to their relevant offices to sign their attendance, and their salaries are paid at their homes”.

This takes place in offices where “gender-based segregation is yet to be done”, he said, adding that women were at work in the health, education and interior ministries where they are needed.

One woman told AFP she was not allowed into her former office and had to sign a register once a week in a parking lot, for which she was paid 10,000 afghanis (about $90) — less than a third of her former salary.

UN Taliban Afghanistan goverment Sharafuddin Sharaf

