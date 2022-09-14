Cotton market: Spot rate inert amid moderate activity

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 75,00 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 9,000 to Rs 11,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

1000 bales of Saleh Pat, 100 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 22,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 22000 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19800 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 23000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 23,500 per maund, 600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 800bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 800 bales of Bahwalpur , 1000 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,800 to Rs 23000 per maund, 200 bales of Bahwalnagar, 400 bales of Fort Abbas, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 22,700 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,500 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

