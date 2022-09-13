AGL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 76.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.75%)
EPCL 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
GTECH 8.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
TREET 24.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
WAVES 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 15,204 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.3%)
KSE100 41,940 Increased By 78 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,706 Increased By 42.9 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Remittance inflow stands at $2.72bn in August, increases 7.9% month-on-month

  • Saudi Arabia remains most significant contributor to workers’ remittances with $692mn in August 2022
BR Web Desk Published September 13, 2022 Updated September 13, 2022 12:27pm
Follow us

Inflow of workers’ remittances clocked in at $2.72 billion in August, an increase of 7.9% on a monthly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday.

Inflows amounting to $2.724 billion arrived during August 2022 compared to $2.523 billion in July, an increase of $200 million or 7.9% on a month-on-month basis.

Remittance inflow declines 8.6% month-on-month in July, stands at $2.52bn

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, an improvement of nearly 1.5% was witnessed in August 2022. Remittances stood at $2.68 billion in August 2021.

“This is not a big improvement, as there were fewer working days in July due to Eid holidays and this was normalised in August,” Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, told Business Recorder.

“In September, remittance figures are expected to improve further amid flood-related inflows."

Remittances are a crucial component of the economy for Pakistan which has seen its foreign exchange reserves deplete due to external debt servicing. With exports not nearly matching the high amount of imports, Pakistan relies on the inflow of remittances to meet its foreign exchange needs.

Last week, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP rose $1.1 billion, clocking in at $8.8 billion as of September 2, 2022, following receipt of the $1.12-billion loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.5 billion, said the SBP on Thursday. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.7 billion.

Breakdown of remittances

Saudi Arabia remained the most significant contributor to workers’ remittances with $692 million in August 2022, up from $581 million or 19% recorded in July.

On the other hand, inflows amounted to $531 million from the United Arab Emirates, registering an increase of 17%. An inflow of $370 million was recorded from the United Kingdom, while $294 million came from the US.

SBP foreign exchange reserves FX reserves remittance remittance inflows

Comments

1000 characters

Remittance inflow stands at $2.72bn in August, increases 7.9% month-on-month

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee continues to lose ground, hovers near 231-232

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

China and Russia building ‘more just’ world order: Beijing

Govt scrambling to keep waters out of Dadu grid station

Rain adds misery to flood-ravaged Sindh

HEC transaction: PC Board concerned at delay

Former SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir appointed Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

Read more stories