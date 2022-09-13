Brent oil may retrace to $91.78 per barrel, as it has completed a small five-wave cycle from $87.24.

The wave 5 seems to have ended around a resistance at $95, the 14.6% projection level of the downtrend from $96.99.

A retracement analysis on the trend reveals a similar resistance of $94.69, which strengthens the one at $95.

Brent oil may end bounce below $93.77

Another projection analysis on the downtrend from $110.67 also marks a resistance at $95.33, which works together with the other two to stop the rise.

It could be much easier for oil to retrace towards $91.78, near the bottom of the wave 4, than to break this group of resistances and rise more.

A break above $95 could lead to a gain into $96.04-$96.99 range.

On the daily chart, the bounce is still regarded as a pullback towards a bearish triangle, which suggests a target of $67.75.

The small white candle on Monday indicates a dissipation of the bullish momentum.

A downward wave (C) from $125.19 may resume soon, towards its target of $83.63.