AGL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 76.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.67%)
EPCL 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
GTECH 8.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
TREET 24.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 95.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.43%)
UNITY 21.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 15,192 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.37%)
KSE100 41,916 Increased By 54 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,693 Increased By 29.7 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may retrace to $91.78

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 10:44am
Follow us

Brent oil may retrace to $91.78 per barrel, as it has completed a small five-wave cycle from $87.24.

The wave 5 seems to have ended around a resistance at $95, the 14.6% projection level of the downtrend from $96.99.

A retracement analysis on the trend reveals a similar resistance of $94.69, which strengthens the one at $95.

Brent oil may end bounce below $93.77

Another projection analysis on the downtrend from $110.67 also marks a resistance at $95.33, which works together with the other two to stop the rise.

It could be much easier for oil to retrace towards $91.78, near the bottom of the wave 4, than to break this group of resistances and rise more.

A break above $95 could lead to a gain into $96.04-$96.99 range.

On the daily chart, the bounce is still regarded as a pullback towards a bearish triangle, which suggests a target of $67.75.

The small white candle on Monday indicates a dissipation of the bullish momentum.

A downward wave (C) from $125.19 may resume soon, towards its target of $83.63.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may retrace to $91.78

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee continues to lose ground, hovers near 231-232

Remittance inflow stands at $2.72bn in August, increases 7.9% month-on-month

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

China and Russia building ‘more just’ world order: Beijing

Govt scrambling to keep waters out of Dadu grid station

Rain adds misery to flood-ravaged Sindh

HEC transaction: PC Board concerned at delay

Former SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir appointed Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

Read more stories