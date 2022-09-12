Brent oil may end bounce below $93.77

Brent oil may extend its gains to $93.77 per barrel, to complete a small five-wave cycle before reversing the uptrend. Only three waves of the cycle have completed.

The wave 4 is unfolding while the wave 5 is yet to develop.

The wave 4 may end above $90.96, to be reversed by the wave 5.

A break below $90.96 could prove the wave count incorrect, a bearish target zone of $88.66-$89.54 will be established accordingly.

A break above $93.27, though highly unlikely, may lead to a gain to $94.69.

On the daily chart, the stronger-than-expected bounce on Sept. 9 was obviously due to a trendline support around $89.28.

Brent oil may retest support at $87.28

The bounce is regarded as a pullback towards a bearish triangle, which suggests a target of $67.75.

The stabilization of the price above the trendline could be temporary.

It is not interpreted as a signal of the uptrend extension.