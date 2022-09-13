Energy & power infrastructure in KP: Devastating floods have inflicted Rs560m losses: Muqam

PESHAWAR: As per initial assessment, the recent devastating floods have inflicted losses of Rs560 million to the energy and power infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was revealed by Engineer Amir Muqam, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, while briefing the media here at Wapda house on Monday.

Besides other sectors, Muqam said due to the flood, there were immense losses to the power sector. The PM advisor said energy and power infrastructure had badly damaged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owing which Peshawar Electric Supply Company received a loss of Rs500 million, while a loss of Rs60 million inflicted to Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco).

A total of 14 power grid stations were damaged in the recent heavy downpour and devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he elaborated. He added Jandola, Tank and Bajaur grid stations were the worst affected from the floods.

Amir Muqam informed holidays of Wapda and power distribution companies’ (Discos), including Pesco and Tesco employees have been suspended and they have been actively working for rehabilitation and restoration of damaged power infrastructure in the province.

Amir Muqam said the government is determined to provide maximum possible relief to the flood affectees. The PM advisor said power supply has been restored through alternative resources in flood-hit areas of KP.

Wherein the power grid station was out of order, and their problem will soon be fixed and make them function as early as possible, Amir Muqam assured. He urged all departments to work together for restoration of facilities for flood-hit areas.

Amir Muqam also lauded Pak Army for their tireless relief and rescue activities in the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commenting on the current political scenario, the PM advisor said Khan Sahib doesn’t understand what he is thinking; saying that if there is a country, there is politics. Amir Muqam continued to say that people are in trouble and Imran Khan has worried about himself.

The PM advisor stressed Imran Khan should have left politics aside and stood with the flood victims while keeping in view the prevailing circumstances.

Furthermore, he said Imran Khan is campaigning against national institutions and criticizing them for mere personal gains.

Muqam asked: “If Imran Khan has received billions of rupees, when will he give it to the people?” Give people that money, he added.

He accused Imran Khan for defaming the country’s institutions and armed forces. Imran Khan says that I was brought by force, why have they become neutral now, says Muqam.

The PM advisor stated that Khan says I am angry why I was not forcibly seated. They were good people when they were forced to sit, now they are not good, he added.

Khan doesn’t care and knows about the consequences of his narrative, said Maqam. He continued to say that if the court gives a decision in his favour, then it is fine, if not, it is not fine.

Earlier, the PM advisor Amir Muqam presided over a high-level meeting regarding flood damages to the electricity infrastructure including grid stations, transmission lines and poles besides reconstruction operations of the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco). Pesco Chief Gul Nabi Shah and other officials participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, the officials briefed the adviser to the PM, regarding the delivery of electricity to the flood-affected areas.

Adviser to the PM Engineer Amir Muqam paid tribute to the Wapda staff for rendered their services during the flood emergency.

