AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
ANL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.45%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
MLCF 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TREET 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 96.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.78%)
UNITY 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
WAVES 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,249 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,862 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,663 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2022 06:12am
Follow us

KARACHI: Approximately, 8344 containers comprising of 3857 containers import and 4487 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1423 of 20’s and 11788 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 39 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1390 of 20’s and 716 of 40’s loaded containers while 753 of 20’s and 456 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

Two ships namely, Koi and Anassa, carrying Containers and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Termina respectively on Sunday lllh Sep-2022.

Meanwhile six more ships, Genco Vigilant, TRF Kashima, Tiger Integrity, LR1 Charm, Al-Salam and Milaha Qatar carrying Coal, Acetic Acid, Palm oil, Mogas, Gas oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, Safmarine Nyassa, Ardmore Cheyenne and Koi left the Port on Monday morning, while another ship, Sea Biscuit is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 11C,837 tonnes, comprising 57,856 tonnes imports cargo and 52,981 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,310’ Containers (802 TEUs Imports and 2,508 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Hafnia Andesine, TRF Kashima, Milaha Qatar and Chang Hang Shui Jing & 02 more ships, MSC Caledonia and Rosa carrying Palm oil, Acetic Acid, LNG, Gasoline and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL EETL FOTCO and QICT on Monday, 12th Sep-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim Karachi Port

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

Govt scrambling to keep waters out of Dadu grid station

Sindh still in danger, says Sherry

Rain adds misery to flood-ravaged Sindh

HEC transaction: PC Board concerned at delay

July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

WHT on judicial allowance: FTO directs FBR to clarify legal status

CJP explains why govt opposed his nominees’ elevation

ATC extends IK’s interim bail in terrorism case

Read more stories