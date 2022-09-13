KARACHI: Approximately, 8344 containers comprising of 3857 containers import and 4487 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1423 of 20’s and 11788 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 39 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1390 of 20’s and 716 of 40’s loaded containers while 753 of 20’s and 456 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

PORT QASIM

Two ships namely, Koi and Anassa, carrying Containers and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Termina respectively on Sunday lllh Sep-2022.

Meanwhile six more ships, Genco Vigilant, TRF Kashima, Tiger Integrity, LR1 Charm, Al-Salam and Milaha Qatar carrying Coal, Acetic Acid, Palm oil, Mogas, Gas oil and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, Safmarine Nyassa, Ardmore Cheyenne and Koi left the Port on Monday morning, while another ship, Sea Biscuit is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 11C,837 tonnes, comprising 57,856 tonnes imports cargo and 52,981 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,310’ Containers (802 TEUs Imports and 2,508 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Hafnia Andesine, TRF Kashima, Milaha Qatar and Chang Hang Shui Jing & 02 more ships, MSC Caledonia and Rosa carrying Palm oil, Acetic Acid, LNG, Gasoline and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL EETL FOTCO and QICT on Monday, 12th Sep-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022