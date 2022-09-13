KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (September 12, 2022).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Creative Cap. Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 2,000,000 10.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 10.60
Zafar Sec. Hascol Petroleum 2,500,000 7.03
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 7.03
Y.H. Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 150,000 32.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 32.05
Multiline Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 2,000 67.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 67.40
EFG Hermes P. S. O. 33,200 169.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 33,200 169.00
MRA Sec. Pak Oilfields 15 376.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15 376.60
EFG Hermes Pakistan Petroleum 104,000 67.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 104,000 67.95
Y.H. Sec. Shell Pakistan 100 126.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 126.75
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.21
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.21
Total Turnover 9,789,315
