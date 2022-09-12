AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
ANL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.45%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
MLCF 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TREET 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 96.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.78%)
UNITY 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
WAVES 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,249 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,862 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,663 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stock markets rally, as euro briefly surges

AFP Published September 12, 2022 Updated September 12, 2022 05:06pm
Follow us

LONDON: Stock markets rallied Monday, building on pre-weekend momentum as investors priced in the expectation of further interest rate hikes aimed at taming decades-high inflation.

The euro surged against main rivals, a day after German central bank chief Joachim Nagel signalled that the European Central Bank (ECB) would probably continue raising its key rate.

The European single currency rocketed more than 1.4 percent against the dollar and 1.6 percent versus the yen before trimming gains around midday.

The ECB raised the key rate by a historic 75 basis points last week, and markets expect a similar-sized hike at an October meeting.

London, Paris and Frankfurt stock markets were up about 1.5 percent nearing the half-way stage, with Tokyo closing with a gain of more than one percent thanks to a weaker yen.

Markets in Hong Kong, China and South Korea were closed for a public holiday.

Investors worldwide are awaiting key US inflation data for August, due Tuesday, with the consumer price index (CPI) expected to ease slightly to eight percent – still well above the Fed’s two-percent target.

Traders expect the Fed to impose another large rate hike next week, after two 75-basis-point increases already.

European stocks clock first weekly rise in four

Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, said he expected stocks to “continue to drift higher” ahead of Tuesday’s CPI data.

The inflation print “may well see further improvement as petrol prices have continued to pull back”, he said.

Oil prices gained one percent Monday but remain pressured by the possibility of global demand weakening as growth slows and China’s harsh zero-Covid policy continues to sap economic activity.

‘Soft landing’ hopes

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said she was hopeful the US economy could avoid a recession, but that the Fed would need to skilfully manage interest rates and also rely on “some good luck to achieve what we sometimes call a soft landing”.

“My hope is we will achieve a soft landing, but Americans know it’s essential to bring inflation down and, over the longer run, we can’t have a strong labour market without inflation under control,” she told CNN.

Yellen said that while the US economy’s growth rate was slowing, the labour market remained “exceptionally strong”, with almost two openings for every jobseeker.

Key figures at around 1100 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.3 percent at 7,449.84 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.6 percent at 13,302.93

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.3 percent at 6,292.35

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.4 percent at 3,621.58

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 percent at 28,542.11 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: closed for public holiday

Shanghai - Composite: closed for public holiday

New York - Dow: UP 1.2 percent at 32,151.71 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0145 from $1.0046

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.1683 from $1.1587

Euro/pound: FLAT at 86.84 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 142.62 yen from 142.56 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.1 percent at $93.86 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $87.66 per barrel

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

Stock markets rally, as euro briefly surges

Seventh successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 229.82 against US dollar

Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 20

Sharjeel criticises PTI, Imran Khan for attempt to jeopardise receipt of flood aid

Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts

Digital Flood Dashboard launched to give public confidence in government activities

Fresh rain spell hits Karachi

China’s Xi to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan this week

ECP announces to hold by-polls in one NA, three PA constituencies on Oct 9

Pakistan coach Saqlain backs Babar and Rizwan after Asia Cup loss

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Read more stories