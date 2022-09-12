AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Miners and energy stocks help FTSE 100 end volatile week higher

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2022 06:01am
LONDON: UK’s blue-chip index ended higher on Friday, as a surge in energy and mining stocks capped a volatile week for Britain that saw a new prime minister in place and the death of its longest-reigning monarch.

The FTSE 100 index rose 1.2%, climbing for five of the past six sessions.

UK’s industrial metals and mining index advanced 3.6% as copper and iron ore prices surged on the back of a weaker dollar and stimulus for China’s slowing economy. The mining sector has been the best performer this week.

Oil majors BP and Shell gained 1.7% and 1.3% as crude prices rallied 3% on fears of supply tightness.

Rate-sensitive banks rose 0.9%, extending gains on the prospect of higher interest rates in Europe and the United States.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s monarch, the nation’s figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday.

In response to the Queen’s death, the Bank of England postponed next week’s interest rate decision.

“The only implications could be that they may be closing the London Stock market for a few days,” said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth.

“If there are days where the market is closed, that may lead to some weakness where people don’t want to hold positions into an extended period, especially given the volatility with the Federal Reserve coming up with their next hike in a couple of weeks.” The domestically focussed mid-cap index gained 1.6% and ended the week 1.8% higher.

