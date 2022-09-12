Flood relief efforts: PM thanks UN chief, leaderships of UAE, Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday thanked United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his visit to Pakistan to express his unprecedented support for the flood victims.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the UN secretary general’s two-day visit to Pakistan was vital for raising global awareness about the human tragedy.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan needed global support to overcome this challenge. “A big thank you to UN SG Antonio Guterres for his unprecedented support of the flood victims. His two-day visit has been critical in raising awareness about the human tragedy. Deeply touched by his empathy and leadership. Pakistan needs global support to overcome this challenge,” the prime minister posted a tweet.

In a related tweet, the prime minister said that during his visit to the flood-affected areas and camps under scorching heat, the UN Secretary General was overwhelmed by the scale of devastation that had engulfed Pakistan. “His voice has become the voice of flood victims. The world should pay heed to what he said about climate change,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanked United Arab Emirates Minister for Culture, Youth and Community Development Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his generous donation of $10 for the flood victims of Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation, the prime minister said that the Pakistani nation would always remember his huge support as he had proved his immense affection for the people of Pakistan and expressed compassion for humanity.

On the individual level, so far, it was the biggest financial assistance provided by any person for the flood-affected people of Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister observed that the amount would be of great help in the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He also informed the UAE minister about the historic devastation caused by the recent floods and the government’s steps in response to the natural disaster.

UAE minister Sheikh Nahyan expressed his grief over the human and financial losses and expressed his solidarity with Pakistan in this difficult situation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressed his gratitude to him and the people of Türkiye for extending humanitarian relief assistance to Pakistan.

The relief assistance from Turkey was in the form of immediate dispatch of tents, emergency food items, and medicines via 12 Turkish military aircraft, four ‘Goodness trains’ and two Turkish Red Crescent Trucks.

The Prime Minister exclaimed that this is in the truest tradition of Pakistan-Türkiye exemplary relationship.

He also expressed his gratitude for the visit undertaken on September 1, 2022, as a gesture of solidarity and support, by Suleyman Soylu, Minister of Interior, Murat Kurum, Minister for Environment and Urbanisation, the Head of AFAD and representatives of TOKI to see the devastation caused by flash floods for themselves.

Sensitising President Erdogan of the havoc caused by the riverine floods, the Prime Minister stated that as per initial estimates, the floods were likely to reduce Pakistan’s GDP by over 2 percentage points. He underlined that the ongoing floods have devastated millions of acres of standing crops, houses and critical infrastructure in the country. Prime Minister Sharif conveyed that Pakistan was grappling with the immediate challenge of averting an imminent food insecurity in the country as well as providing for rescue and rehabilitation of the victims of this climate-induced calamity.

The Prime Minister briefed President Erdogan about the ongoing relief activities by the Government, and expressed his intention to seek Türkiye’s assistance in overcoming the food shortage as well as in undertaking reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas.