FTO briefs businessmen about ‘instant justice initiative’

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2022 07:29am
PESHAWAR: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mehmood Jah has said that the performance of his office is improving due to the confidence reposed in it by the masses and taxpayers.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of businessmen led by the vice president of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi. The meeting was aimed at creating awareness among members of the business community about the FTO’s initiative of ‘Instant Justice at Your Doorstep’.

Dr Jah informed the businessmen that his office did not wait for 60 days to respond to an application, the time allowed for such an exercise, but took action immediately with the aim of resolving the issue within days or weeks.

The FTO office also gave appropriate responses in case the complaints were received on the phone and did not wait for receiving applications in writing.

The FTO told businessmen that if they had any complaints against tax administration, they should approach his office immediately.

He also disclosed that for the convenience of taxpayers, five new ‘FTO stations’ had been opened in different cities of the country.

In the year 2021, the FTO received a total of 3,371 complaints out of which 2,867 were redressed. Also, compliance rate of FTO’s decisions and recommendations by the Federal Board of Revenue stood at about 88 percent. Apart from approaching the FTO office through post or email, the taxpayers may utilise the facility of mobile App and WhatsApp, added Dr Jah.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sarhadi praised the launching of the initiative and expressed the hope that it would provide great relief to the traders and taxpayers alike.

He said quick resolution of important issues through the ‘instant justice initiative’ will have a positive impact on trade and commercial activities in the country, which often suffer due to delays.

