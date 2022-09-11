AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zindigi Prize launched

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Zindigi Prize - Pakistan’s largest social entrepreneurship programme for over 100 universities, with Rs 5 million prizes and Rs 30 million scholarships, was formally launched at the National Incubation Centre (NIC) here on Saturday.

It’s a year-long Startup Case Challenge for university students to bring sustainable ideas towards execution. The aim is to bring public-private sectors in collaboration for wider reach and awareness in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can help meet the targets by 2030.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer, Zindigi, said that Zindigi by JS Bank is a Financial Services App, a digital bank for Millennials and Gen Z. Pakistani startup ecosystem is on the rise and Zindigi Prize is likely to play a key role in attracting Millennials and Gen Z towards self-employment & entrepreneurship.

Dr Shaista Sohail, Executive Director, HEC was Chief Guest of the occasion. She highlighted in her KeyNote that Universities can be engine of innovation & economic growth. How to make Universities as Engines of Innovation? Through creating a culture of innovation & entrepreneurship. Zindigi Prize is an effort toward creating a culture of innovation & entrepreneurship. She encouraged the private sector industry to work with academia for economic transformation.

Aisha Humera Chaudhry, Additional Secretary (IT &Telecom) was Guest of Honor. She highlighted that Pakistan needs an vibrant Startup Ecosystem to solve local problems. She further added that Govt is providing policy support to startup ecosystem and specially IT startups. Pakistan can have a $10B IT exports in near future.

Imran Jattala, CEO, Innovators Garage highlighted the Zindigi Prize can be gamechange for Pakistan. Zindigi Prize can transform Pakistani Higher education sector into an engine for economic growth. This would lead to building a Pakistan Top-50 Innovative Nation and $500 billion Innovation Economy by 2030.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

hec SDGs Noman Azhar NIC Zindigi Prize

Comments

1000 characters

Zindigi Prize launched

Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary today

Miftah estimates losses at $18.5bn

Guterres calls for ‘debt swap’ scheme for Pakistan

Indus in high flood at Kotri

US pledges to play its role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan

Nepra unveils Rs4.11/unit cut in KE tariff for Sept

Discos’ officers to be appointed as CEOs of GHCL, two Gencos

Lawyers say constitution of benches prerogative of chief justice

Notices issued by FBR’s Directorate I&I set aside by court

Default/late filing of cost auditor’s reports: SECP’s wing empowered to impose penalties on cos

Read more stories