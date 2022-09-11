Gold prices increase by Rs1,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday continued soaring on the local market, traders said.

Up by Rs 1,300 and Rs 1,115, the yellow metal was traded for Rs 153,000 per tola and Rs 131,173 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, its value was quoted for $1717 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs 1,540 per tola and Rs 1,320.30 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022