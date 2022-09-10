AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Black Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training exercise, killing three

Reuters Published September 10, 2022 Updated September 10, 2022 10:28pm
KABUL: A Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a Taliban training exercise in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, killing three, the group's defence ministry said on Saturday.

"An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was flown ... for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University," said Ministry of Defence spokesperson Enaytullah Khowrazmi, adding five people were also injured.

Taliban test repaired helicopters, planes in flyover of capital

The Taliban took control of some U.S.-made aircraft after they seized the country just over a year ago. It remains unclear how many are operational. U.S. forces deliberately damaged some military hardware as they left and Afghan forces had flown some helicopters to central Asian nations.

