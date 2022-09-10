AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Ahsan vows full support to business community

Naveed Butt Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday assured his full support to the business community and urged them to point out the bottleneck as the government will remove it without any delay.

The minister gave the assurance while speaking at the expo titled, “Pakistan Property Housing and Construction”, organised by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

The minister appreciated the ICCI for organizing the expo and said the private sector is the backbone of economic development of the country.

“I assure you the full support of the government and will remove all the obstacles facing the business community,” said the Minister, while stressing the businessman to increase exports. “There will be no growth if we fail to produce anything; therefore, time has come to increase our growth,” he remarked.

He said that the private sector has the potential to increase growth and the government will finish all the red tape to support the private sector. “It is need of hour to adopt the export-led growth policy,” said the Minister, while stressing the business community to adopt a market-driven approach in order to get space in the global market.

“We need an extraordinary increase in exports to meet the economic challenges which have been increased after the recent floods,” he added.

He said that Pakistan is facing the worst crisis due to floods in the country and this is the time to show unity by helping the flood-affected people. “Pakistan always faced such challenges whether it was the earthquake of 2005 or the flood of 2010 and this is time to stand with affected people by helping them. Those who are saved from the floods should stand with the affected people as half of the country has been badly affected due to the flood,” said the Minister.

Earlier, president ICCI appreciated Ahsan Iqbal for always supporting the business community.

Secretary Housing and Works also shared some projects for the business community and assured the full support of the government.

