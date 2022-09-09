AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Third Test between England and South Africa to resume on Saturday

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:47pm
LONDON: England’s third and deciding Test against South Africa at The Oval will resume on Saturday after the second day was postponed on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

“Cricket will resume on Saturday to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

In a statement the ECB said that domestic and recreational cricket matches would also go ahead as planned at the weekend in line with Official National Mourning guidance.

England women’s Twenty20 against India will also go ahead.

Rugby will also continue at the weekend, but the Football Association said all matches in England would be postponed.

Second day of Test called off following death of Queen Elizabeth

The ECB said a minute’s silence would be observed at The Oval followed by the national anthem.

“All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket’s respects to The Queen,” the ECB said.

The opening day of the decider was washed out by rain on Thursday. The series is locked at 1-1.

