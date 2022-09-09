AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
LGH sets up clinic for PCOS

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:09am
LAHORE: In order to address the complications of Polycystic Ovaries Syndrome (PCOS) among women, a dedicated Clinic has been established in Lahore General Hospital’s Gynecology outdoor where lady doctors are conducting medical examination of awareness for early detection and treatment of the disease.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar told media that 15% of women in the world are suffering from PCOS, whereas in Pakistan its percentage is much higher than other countries. Restlessness, unhealthy food and genetic factors are major causes of this disease, he said.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that imbalance of hormones among women with PCOS leads to the formation of fluid-filled cysts in the ovaries and uterus, which not only disturb the women cycle, scanty or profuse bleeding but also infertility and other complications.

