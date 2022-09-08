A World Bank team visits SU

HYDERABAD: The World Bank team visited the Department of Freshwater Biology and Fisheries, University of Sindh here on Wednesday.

The 3-day team led by Chaudron Myriam Mireille Veroniqu included Rahat Jabeen and Altaf Iqbal who reviewed and inspected the facilities being provided by the department and its laboratories.

The Chairman of the Department Prof. Dr. Khalid Hussain Lashari welcomed the visiting guests to the University of Sindh, while Associate Professor Dr. Muhammad Younis Laghari gave them a detailed briefing about the department and its academic feats.

On the occasion, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Professor Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch said that increasing the aquatic life in modern ways could be beneficial for the people especially those associated with fishing occupation.

The team leader Chaudron Myriam Mireille Veroniqu said that the World Bank will provide full support to the department provided that it worked together on environment-friendly, employment and food projects, especially promoting fishing.

