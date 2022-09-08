US military test launches ICBM

WASHINGTON: The US military tested an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the second in less than a month after a previous launch was delayed twice.

Washington announced the test in advance, an unusual move apparently aimed at heading off an escalation of tensions with Russia that are already heightened due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with three test re-entry vehicles” early on September 7 from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the US Air Force said in a statement.