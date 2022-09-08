AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
AVN 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
EPCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
GGGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.72%)
TPLP 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,173 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,032 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Congress braces for cross-country march to revive support

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2022 05:43am
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition Congress party members gathered on Wednesday for a cross-country march against “hate and division”, hoping to turn its fortunes around and regain some of the popularity it has lost to the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Party members will begin walking from the coastal town of Kanyakumari on the southern tip of India on Thursday, planning to cover more than 3,500 kilometres (2,175 miles) to reach Srinagar city in the northernmost Himalayan region of Kashmir in about 150 days.

The march, named “Bharat Jodo Yatra” or “Unite India Rally”, is led by a scion of the influential Gandhi family and comes on the heels of several veteran members leaving the party.

Former federal minister Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the Congress late last month after issuing a scathing letter that blamed Rahul Gandhi, the party’s de facto second-in-command and son of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, for its decline.

“I lost my father to the politics of hate and division,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday after visiting the site where his father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated in 1991 by an ethnic Tamil suicide bomber.

“I will not lose my beloved country to it too,” he said.

The BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consolidated its control since 2014, when it came to power in nationwide elections, by winning many states still ruled by the Congress. The BJP has been riding a Hindu-nationalist wave, while the 137-year-old Congress has typically promoted secular politics. “Hate has brewed in the country in the name of caste and religion. If we don’t control this now, there can be a civil war,” Ashok Gehlot, a Congress leader and chief minister of western Rajasthan state, told reporters ahead of the march on Wednesday.

BJP Congress Sonia Gandhi Unite India Rally

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Congress braces for cross-country march to revive support

PD’s recommendation: Cabinet removes CEOs of Hesco and Pesco

Concessional power to zero-rated sectors: Qamar wants to have a word with Miftah on ‘secret’ waiver

Customs’ declaration forms: Senate panel asks MoF to stop PCAA from collecting forex info

PM says country looks ‘like a sea’ after floods

‘Human negligence’ behind massive destruction in Swat: PM

Woman judge: Imran again expresses regret, does not apologise

POL products’ deregulation: Ogra initiates consultative meetings with OMCs

Green groups demand loss and damage money ahead of COP27

Appointment of COAS is done on merit, says Asif

US OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan

Read more stories