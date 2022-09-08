Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (September 07, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.31100 2.30829 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.68486 2.56400 2.68486 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 3.16786 3.08214 3.16786 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.71029 3.59543 3.73657 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 4.17057 4.15986 4.22314 0.22000
=========================================================
