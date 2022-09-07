AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
AVN 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
EPCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
GGGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.72%)
TPLP 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,173 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,032 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s Guards Commander says any country involved in Israel’s aggression will ‘pay its price’

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2022 05:55pm
Follow us

DUBAI: A senior commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned on Wednesday any country involved in any Israeli aggression against Islamic Republic will “pay its price”, Iranian Tasnim news agency reported, amid an impasse between Tehran and Washington to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

“The Zionist regime (Israel) is considered a major threat to Iran’s security… all governments that cooperate with this regime’s aggression against Iran’s security will pay its price,” Tasnim quoted senior commander Gholamali Rashid as saying.

US simulates bombing mission over Middle East amid Iran tensions

Israel, which sees Iran’s nuclear program as a threat to its existence, has warned of military action against the country’s nuclear sites if the diplomacy fails to curb Tehran’s nuclear work. Iran has repeatedly said it will give a crushing response to any aggression.

Israel Iran Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Iran Israel relation

Comments

1000 characters

Iran’s Guards Commander says any country involved in Israel’s aggression will ‘pay its price’

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: PM Shehbaz, Hamza receive major relief

Imran says he had no intention of threatening female judge

Fourth successive loss: Rupee depreciates to settle at 223.42 against US dollar

Putin says Russia to stop supplying energy if Western price caps imposed

Imran Khan says government blocked YouTube to impose blackout on his speeches

Section 144 case: Islamabad court extends Imran Khan’s bail till Sept 27

KSE-100 drops 0.23% as volume falls below 100mn

Rizwan dethrones Babar to become top T20I batter

EU seeks closer ties with gas-rich Qatar

Oil rises after Russia’s Putin threatens to halt supply

Read more stories