Imran says he had no intention of threatening female judge

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan expressed on Wednesday his "deep regret" over remarks made against additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry, saying that he will not "shy away from expressing his remorse to her".

In his fresh reply submitted before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah with regards to a contempt case, the former PM said that he had no intentions of threatening a female judge.

Imran expressed his gratitude to the high court for providing him an opportunity to reflect upon the issue and its significance. He added that he had great regard for the lower judiciary and that he supported women’s rights in Pakistan,

Last week, the court had raised objections to Imran's reply, with Justice Minallah saying he had been expecting that the PTI chairman would admit to making a mistake, and given Imran time to submit another reply.

Contempt case: IHC asks Imran Khan to submit another reply in 7 days

In his original reply, Imran had offered to “take back” his controversial remarks regarding Zeba Chaudhry.

“The respondent [Imran] submits with humility that if the words he uttered is regarded as inappropriate, he is willing to take them back,” the PTI chief had said.

He requested the court to examine his speech with context and withdraw the contempt notice.

On Imran’s behalf, his counsel said that fair comment and criticism was desirable for the administration of justice and hence should be allowed.

He also argued that the deputy registrar of the court had “misconceived the law and his own powers” by writing a note to the IHC and demanding contempt proceedings against the PTI chairman.