Rehabilitation of destroyed houses: KP govt approves compensation in cash

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the provision of compensation in cash for rehabilitation of houses that were destroyed in the recent floods, and said that the flood affectees’ return to their homes is the first priority of his government.

He approved the payment of compensation in cash while chairing the first meeting of the committee formed to oversee the management and utilisation of the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund here on Tuesday.

Senator Dr Sania Nishter, Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, and Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash, and Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah were among those who attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to get the donation accounts opened in all the major banks in order to facilitate local donors and philanthropists in addition to international donors so that maximum amounts could be collected.

He said that all the deserving people should get their rights and necessary steps should be taken to prevent misuse of funds.

Mr Khan said that the provincial government is working sincerely to rehabilitate maximum number of people in the shortest possible time, adding that the compensation amount has been increased considerably to make sure that the flood affectees are able to return to normal lives. The provincial government stands with people in this hour of need and all available resources will be brought to bear in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The chief minister maintained that the provincial government is aware of the problems being faced by the flood affectees and its helicopter has also been dedicated for relief and rehabilitation operations since day one. Currently the helicopter is busy in relief and rehabilitation operations in Lower Kohistan.

In addition to other relief efforts, the authorities have provided 6,000 kg of food items to the flood survivors in Ranoliya, Dobair, Kehal and Chawadara areas of Lower Kohistan. Food packets being provided to the flood affectees include wheat flour, ghee, tea, sugar, and pulses.

