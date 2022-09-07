AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
ANL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
EFERT 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.8%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.68%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
OGDC 80.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
TPLP 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
TRG 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.07%)
WAVES 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,189 Increased By 8.8 (0.21%)
BR30 15,144 Increased By 27.7 (0.18%)
KSE100 41,860 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
KSE30 15,751 Increased By 3.3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rehabilitation of destroyed houses: KP govt approves compensation in cash

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2022 04:13am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved the provision of compensation in cash for rehabilitation of houses that were destroyed in the recent floods, and said that the flood affectees’ return to their homes is the first priority of his government.

He approved the payment of compensation in cash while chairing the first meeting of the committee formed to oversee the management and utilisation of the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund here on Tuesday.

Senator Dr Sania Nishter, Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, and Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash, and Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah were among those who attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to get the donation accounts opened in all the major banks in order to facilitate local donors and philanthropists in addition to international donors so that maximum amounts could be collected.

He said that all the deserving people should get their rights and necessary steps should be taken to prevent misuse of funds.

Mr Khan said that the provincial government is working sincerely to rehabilitate maximum number of people in the shortest possible time, adding that the compensation amount has been increased considerably to make sure that the flood affectees are able to return to normal lives. The provincial government stands with people in this hour of need and all available resources will be brought to bear in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The chief minister maintained that the provincial government is aware of the problems being faced by the flood affectees and its helicopter has also been dedicated for relief and rehabilitation operations since day one. Currently the helicopter is busy in relief and rehabilitation operations in Lower Kohistan.

In addition to other relief efforts, the authorities have provided 6,000 kg of food items to the flood survivors in Ranoliya, Dobair, Kehal and Chawadara areas of Lower Kohistan. Food packets being provided to the flood affectees include wheat flour, ghee, tea, sugar, and pulses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mahmood Khan Floods in Pakistan Flood Relief Fund Dr Sania Nishter

Comments

1000 characters

Rehabilitation of destroyed houses: KP govt approves compensation in cash

RLNG plants’ sell-off: FA Credit Suisse to be reengaged

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

UN warns of deteriorating situation with more rain seen

Cotton needs of textile industry: ICA, APTMA agree to enhance cooperation

Shares buyback: SECP revises eligibility requirements for listed cos

QTA for Q-4: Discos given Rs3.40/unit tariff hike

Staggering impact of FCA: Power Division to file motion to Nepra

FCA relief package: 1.8m ‘eligible’ KE consumers to be benefited

Edibles for flood-hit areas: Rs540m grant sought for USC

PM for a comprehensive rehabilitation plan

Read more stories