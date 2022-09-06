AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
YouTube services disrupted across Pakistan, outage tracker confirms

  • Disruption reported ahead of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s address at a party power show in Peshawar
BR Web Desk Published September 6, 2022 Updated September 6, 2022 08:38pm
YouTube service disruption affected users in parts of Pakistan on Tuesday evening, internet monitoring group NetBlocks confirmed.

The disruption was reported ahead of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s address at a party power show in Peshawar.

Before NetBlocks' confirmation, many social media users had reported the disruption.

In a Twitter post, PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said: “So YouTube blocked again suddenly by this fascist imported govt and its handlers. Really sick mindsets.”

“Imran Khan’s speech will be heard one way or another you petty frightened political pygmies. Never thought the state would use cyber warfare against its own people! Shameful.”

PTI's focal person, Azhar Mashwani, said that the government has once again blocked YouTube just to stop people from watching the Peshawar jalsa speech of Imran Khan.

"What a shame, they will bring down whole IT sector down just to stop ppl from watching IK speech," he wrote.

Comments

Adnan Sep 06, 2022 08:46pm
shame on Imported Government and its handler
