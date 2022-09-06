AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
Sep 06, 2022
Mbappe, PSG coach face backlash for laughing off private jet question

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2022 03:00pm
PARIS: Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier and striker Kylian Mbappe were facing a backlash on Tuesday for laughing off a question about why the team took a private jet for a short trip to a game in Nantes at the weekend.

“Are you serious, responding like this???,” Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted. “Wake up guys???”

Quizzed on PSG’s jet trip to Nantes at a news conference on Monday, Galtier and Mbappe looked at each other and the World Cup winner burst out laughing as his coach responded with a quip.

“This morning we talked about it with the company which organises our trips and we’re looking into travelling on sand yachts,” Galtier said. Asked for his views on the matter, Mbappe said he did not have any.

A video of their comments immediately went viral, triggering angry responses from social media users, environmentalists and ministers.

Photoshopped memes of Mbappe and Galtier on sand yachts could be seen across social media and the controversy occupied the top three tending topics on Twitter in France on Tuesday.

“I love Mbappe, we can all have the giggles at the least opportune moment and it really was the least opportune moment,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV on Tuesday.

“But we all have to take climate change seriously,” he said, adding that Galtier’s irony had been “out of place”.

PSG were not immediately available for comment.

Nantes is about two hours by high-speed train from Paris.

The use of private jets has been a much discussed topic both in France and globally this summer, with social media users tracking - and criticising - their use amid a series of heatwaves, droughts and floods triggered by climate change.

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday told a news conference that “everyone has to do their bit” to fight climate change.

