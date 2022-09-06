Fixing petroleum prices: LHC summons Ogra officials, others on 13th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and others for September 13 in a petition filed against increase in petroleum prices.

The court also directed the law officer to produce the mechanism of fixing petroleum prices on next hearing.

The petitioner Judicial Activism Penal through its counsel contended that petroleum prices are decreasing in international market but government is increasing the prices time and again. He said there is no mechanism of fixing the petroleum prices, and government did not give any reason for increasing the petroleum prices also. He said people of Pakistan already facing severe hardships, due to price hike.

He, therefore, prayed to the court to set aside the increase in petroleum prices and direct the government to produce the mechanism of fixing petroleum prices.

The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length issued notices to the respondent and also called the mechanism of fixing the petroleum prices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022