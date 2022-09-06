Flood-affected people in three provinces: Punjab CM vows support

LAHORE: The Punjab government stands with the flood-affected population of Balochistan, Sindh and KPK provinces and would also send medicines and medical staff to the flood affectees.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi stated this while talking to former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan who called on him at his office and appreciated the relief measures.

The CM vowed that the government was fully committed to redressing the flood-related damages and repeated that affectees would not be left unattended.

He noted that flood-affected areas of Rajanpur, DG Khan and Mianwali have been declared calamity-hit and water and land revenue charges have been waived off to facilitate the distressed population.

Similarly, a survey was being conducted to assess damages to houses, crops and livestock along with the provision of tents, food hampers and necessary materials in these areas; he added.

Moreover, talking to the Canadian High Commissioner Ms Wendy Gilmour, the CM welcomed international assistance to flood affectees and maintained that the flood has caused colossal damages and the government was following a comprehensive strategy to rehabilitate the affected people. Pakistan and Canada enjoy the best friendly relations while a good number of Pakistanis are also residing there, he remarked. However, there is a need to take solid steps to promote trade and economic relations by expanding cooperation in education, health and energy production sectors, he maintained.

A proactive approach is needed to promote trade and economic cooperation between Canada and Punjab province and the time has come to take steps for further expanding cooperation in different sectors, he said.

