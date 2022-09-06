Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (September 05, 2022).
========================
Open Bid Rs 230.00
Open Offer Rs 232.00
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Sep 6
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
4.50
▲ 0.50 (12.50%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Sep 6
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
8.64
▲ 0.94 (12.21%)
|
JS Investments / Sep 6
JS Investments Limited(JSIL)
|
10.99
▲ 0.98 (9.79%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Sep 6
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
13
▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
|
AL-Noor Sugar / Sep 6
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited(ALNRS)
|
55.91
▲ 3.90 (7.50%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Sep 6
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
34.99
▲ 2.44 (7.50%)
|
TPL Insurance / Sep 6
TPL Insurance Limited(TPLI)
|
27.02
▲ 1.88 (7.48%)
|
Arctic Textile / Sep 6
Arctic Textile Mills Limited(ARCTM)
|
15.69
▲ 1.09 (7.47%)
|
Waves Home Appliances / Sep 6
Waves Home Appliances Limited(WHALE)
|
14.29
▲ 0.99 (7.44%)
|
Shield Corp. / Sep 6
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
295.99
▲ 20.29 (7.36%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Tariq Corp.Prefer. / Sep 6
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
4.70
▲ -0.90 (-16.07%)
|
Premier Insurance / Sep 6
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
5.25
▲ -0.90 (-14.63%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 6
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
3.02
▲ -0.44 (-12.72%)
|
KASB Modaraba / Sep 6
KASB Modaraba(KASBM)
|
1.53
▲ -0.22 (-12.57%)
|
Trust Mod. / Sep 6
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
1.85
▲ -0.26 (-12.32%)
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / Sep 6
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
3.50
▲ -0.49 (-12.28%)
|
Punjab Mod / Sep 6
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
1.78
▲ -0.22 (-11.00%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Sep 6
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
2.10
▲ -0.25 (-10.64%)
|
Sitara Energy / Sep 6
Sitara Energy Limited(SEL)
|
8.40
▲ -0.99 (-10.54%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Sep 6
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
8.99
▲ -1.00 (-10.01%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 6
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
14
▼ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 6
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
12
▼ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Sep 6
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
12
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 6
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
8
▼ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 6
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
6
▼ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 6
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
6
▼ 0.00
|
G3 Technologies / Sep 6
G3 Technologies Limited(GTECH)
|
5
▼ 0.00
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Sep 6
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
5
▼ 0.00
|
Flying Cement / Sep 6
Flying Cement Company Limited(FLYNG)
|
4
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Cement / Sep 6
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
4
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 5
|
220.90
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 5
|
219.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 5
|
140.58
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 5
|
0.98
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 5
|
1.15
|
Euro to USD / Sep 5
|
0.99
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 5
|
2.31
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 5
|
3,924.26
|
India Sensex / Sep 5
|
59,245.98
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 5
|
27,619.61
|
Nasdaq / Sep 5
|
11,630.86
|
Hang Seng / Sep 5
|
19,225.70
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 5
|
7,287.43
|
Dow Jones / Sep 5
|
31,318.44
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 5
|
12,760.78
|
France CAC40 / Sep 5
|
6,093.22
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 5
|
88.82
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 5
|
20,235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 5
|
123,800
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 5
|
1,710.46
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 5
|
103.21
