Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Published 06 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (September 05, 2022).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 230.00
Open Offer     Rs 232.00
========================

