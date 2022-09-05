AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
EFERT 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.3%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.02%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.64%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.16%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.53%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.2%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.52%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
TPL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.88%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.41%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.68%)
UNITY 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
WAVES 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,116 Decreased By -297.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 41,859 Decreased By -449.8 (-1.06%)
KSE30 15,748 Decreased By -185 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France says ready to deliver gas to Germany

AFP Published 05 Sep, 2022 10:11pm
Follow us

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that his country was ready to deliver gas to Germany this coming winter should the energy crisis make such a move necessary.

This would allow Germany to produce more electricity which, in turn, would allow Germany to contribute electricity to the French power grid during peak hours, he told reporters after a video call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“We are going to complete the gas connections that will allow us to deliver gas to Germany,” Macron said.

Both Germany and France are scrambling to replenish gas reserves after Russia curtailed deliveries in retaliation for western support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Germany is more dependent on Russian gas than France, which generates most of its electricity in nuclear power stations.

The French government has repeatedly warned that companies and retail users needed to cut down on their energy use next winter, with electricity outages a possibility if the winter is unusually cold.

Iran says hopes for sanction relief to export gas to Europe

On Monday, Macron said “the answer is up to us” and French people needed to cut their energy consumption by, for example, by using air conditioning and heating a “bit less than usual” to avoid power outages.

Indoor temperatures in the winter should be kept to no more than 19 Celsius (66 Fahrenheit), he said.

Macron also said he was in favour of joint gas purchases by EU governments which he said would make them cheaper.

France, he added, would meanwhile back any move by the European Commission to set a price limit on gas bought from Russia and delivered by pipeline.

Emmanuel Macron gas export EU gas price

Comments

1000 characters

France says ready to deliver gas to Germany

Pakistan struggles to avert danger as floods rise, death toll tops 1,300

PM Shehbaz announces to increase flood relief aid under BISP to Rs70bn

Defence minister says legal battle against Imran Khan to begin soon

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack outside Russian embassy in Kabul

Pakistan's rupee depreciates 0.4% against US dollar

Oil prices jump more than 3% as OPEC+ agrees small oil output cut

Liz Truss named as UK’s third woman prime minister

Flood relief to come from budget cuts, says Miftah

IHC disposes petition against ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal slam Imran over COAS appointment statement

Read more stories