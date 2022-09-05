AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
EFERT 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.3%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.02%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.64%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.16%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.53%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.2%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.52%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
TPL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.88%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.41%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.68%)
UNITY 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
WAVES 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,116 Decreased By -297.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 41,859 Decreased By -449.8 (-1.06%)
KSE30 15,748 Decreased By -185 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic to skip Serbia’s Davis Cup group stage ties for personal reasons

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 05:53pm
Follow us

Novak Djokovic will miss Serbia’s Davis Cup Finals group stage matches starting in Valencia next week due to personal reasons, the country’s tennis federation announced on Monday.

The former world number one won Wimbledon to take his Grand Slam singles titles tally to 21 but missed the ongoing U.S. Open as he opted not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, which meant he could not fly to New York for the year’s final major.

Djokovic, 35, was expected to return to action in the men’s premier team event but Serbian captain Viktor Troicki said in a statement posted on the Teniski Savez Srbije website that the player had cancelled his participation.

Reuters has reached out to Djokovic’s team seeking comment.

Djokovic says he is unable to travel to New York for US Open

Djokovic’s official website lists the Sept. 23-25 Laver Cup at London’s O2 Arena as his next tournament, followed by an ATP 250 event in Tel Aviv and the Paris Masters in late October.

Serbia have been drawn in Group B alongside Spain, South Korea and Canada.

Two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the quarter-finals of this year’s event with the knockout stages to be held in November in Malaga.

Novak Djokovic tennis US Open Davis Cup Serbia’s Davis Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Djokovic to skip Serbia’s Davis Cup group stage ties for personal reasons

Pakistan struggles to avert danger as floods rise, death toll tops 1,300

IMF programme revival credit positive, but challenges remain, says Moody’s

Pakistan's rupee depreciates 0.4% against US dollar

OPEC+ agrees oil output cut to prop up prices

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Islamabad, KP

Liz Truss named as UK’s third woman prime minister

Flood relief to come from budget cuts, says Miftah

IHC disposes petition against ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal slam Imran over COAS appointment statement

Two dead, 11 injured after suicide bomb blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul

Read more stories