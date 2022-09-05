AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Islamabad (ATIR) has found some serious violations of law in the recovery of tax arrears by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and summoned FBR’s Member Operations Inland Revenue and Member (Legal) to appear before the ATIR on September 7, 2022.

It is learnt that an aggrieved taxpayer of Large Taxpayer Office, Islamabad (LTO) through Khurram Shahzad, registered ITP-FBR has moved an application before the ATIR against the recovery of arrears notices issued by LTO Islamabad officials for not following the FBR’s instructions. The FBR had issued the instructions to avoid the coercive measures for recovery of disputed tax demands until the case has passed the test of appeal at the level of the Commissioner Appeals.

In this connection, ATIR Islamabad has passed an order against the LTO, Islamabad and summoned the top officers of FBR including Member (Legal) and Member Operations-IR FBR to appear before ATIR on September 7.

ATIR Lahore recalls its order

ATIR order states: “The titled appeal along with stay application has been filed by the applicant against the interim order in respect of tax year 2015 on the grounds set forth in the memo of appeals. The titled case came for a hearing on 31.08.2022. The authorized representative at the very outset apprised that the FBR vide Circular-Letter dated 12.10.2021 categorically asked the concerned Chief Commissioners (IR) to avoid unnecessary hazards of litigation and coercive measures for recovery of disputed tax demands until the case has passed the test of appeal at the level of the Commissioner Appeals. It further contended that the said letter is binding upon the lower authorities in terms of section 206 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Under the peculiar circumstances of the case and to resolve the issue once and for all in the light of the judgment of the Supreme Court titled Pakistan through Chairman FBR vs Hazrat Hussain (2018 PTD 1204), the AR (Roster) is directed to issue the notices to the learned Member (Legal) and FBR (Operations) IR, FBR, Islamabad with the directions to appear before the court himself of through the authorized representative on 07.09.2022: ATIR order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR taxpayers ATIR Inland Revenue Operations LTO Islamabad Recovery of tax arrears

Comments

1000 characters

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Sindh govt defends decision

Selection of pre-qualified bidder for power transmission project: NTDC on a tightrope

PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

China announces relief supplies

Read more stories