JKT announces Rs100m donation

LODHRAN: PTI’s dissident leader and business tycoon Jehangir Khan Tareen (JKT) on Sunday announced Rs 100 million donation for the flood affectees.

The relief assistance worth Rs 100 million donated by the Punjab politician include: ration, tents, mosquito nets, sanitary items for women and cash.

Talking to media in Lodhran, Tareen called upon all the well-to-do and rich people to come forward and extend help to the flood-hit people. He was of the view that a national effort was needed to mitigate the sufferings and loss of the flood-ravaged people. We all must perform our national duty, he added.