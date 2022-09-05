Business & Finance
Electricity bills: Ministry notifies up to 300 units relief
ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Energy has started implementing relief announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the electricity consumers using up to 300 units.
A notification in this regard has been issued by the ministry.
According to the notification, consumers who have already paid their bills will be credited their amount in next month’s billing.
The last date to pay the bills has also been extended.
