AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Electricity bills: Ministry notifies up to 300 units relief

ISLAMABD: Ministry of Energy has started implementing relief announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the...
Naveed Butt Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Energy has started implementing relief announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the electricity consumers using up to 300 units.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the ministry.

According to the notification, consumers who have already paid their bills will be credited their amount in next month’s billing.

The last date to pay the bills has also been extended.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister electricity bills 300 units electricity Ministry notifies

Comments

1000 characters

Electricity bills: Ministry notifies up to 300 units relief

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Sindh govt defends decision

Selection of pre-qualified bidder for power transmission project: NTDC on a tightrope

PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

China announces relief supplies

Read more stories