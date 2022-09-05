Lahore police recover over Rs100m from 6,671 criminals in August

LAHORE: The Lahore police have made a recovery of over Rs100 million by arresting 6671 criminals involved in different crimes during the month of August 2022.

According to a fact sheet issued on Sunday, the police arrested 6671 criminals involved in different crimes during the month of August and seized from their possession valuables, including cash, worth over Rs 100 million.

The police said that they arrested 440 members of 179 active dacoit gangs and recovered 17 cars, 520 motorcycles, 27 other vehicles, one laptop and 304 mobile phones from their custody.

During the operation against illegal weapons, the city police arrested 545 criminals and registered cases against them in different police stations. Accordingly, three Kalashnikovs, 29 rifles, 18 guns, 466 pistols /revolvers and more than 3,000 bullets along with cartridges were also confiscated.

Similarly, the police arrested 711 criminals and registered FIRs against drug peddlers and recovered one kilogram of heroin, 330 kilograms of hashish, 50 grams of ICE and 5,617 litres of liquor. The police also arrested 307 suspects allegedly involved in gambling and registered 95 cases against them, recovering more than Rs 900,000 as gambling money.

Moreover 3,562 proclaimed and targeted offenders and court absconders along with 311 proclaimed offenders (POs) of ‘A’ category, 2,218 POs of ‘B’ category, 1,033 targeted offenders whereas 1474 court absconders (CAs) were arrested during August.

The Lahore police also arrested 281 accused for violating kite flying act and recovered over 10,000 kites as well as 400 strings from them. As many as 25 accused involved in aerial firing were also arrested after registration of 38 cases against them this year.

As many as 1,355 law breakers were arrested under the National Action Plan (NAP) for different violations. Accordingly, 79 accused were arrested for violations of security of vulnerable establishments ordinance, 188 for violation of sound system regulation ordinance, 537 for violation of information of temporary residents ordinance, 545 for violation of arms (amendments) ordinance, four for prohibition of expressing matters on walls (amendments) ordinance and two were arrested for violation of hate material act.

Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said all out efforts were being made to meet the ongoing challenges of new trends of crimes by strengthening the institutional structure of different units of the Lahore police.

