Khairpur agri officers suspended over negligence

INP Published 04 Sep, 2022 06:56am
KHAIRPUR: The Sindh government has suspended a number of agriculture department officers over negligence in the disposal of floodwaters, it has been reported on Saturday.

The agriculture department took notice and found that these officers did not use the machinery timely to dispose of floodwaters.

The suspended officers included: Superintendent Engineer Zaid Hussain, XEN Tube well Division Javed Aftab, Project Director Scarp Amjad Ali, and Assistant Engineer Rohri Canal Saleem Rana Mughal.

Sindh Government Floods in Pakistan disposal of floodwaters

