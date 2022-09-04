AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Elahi vows transparency in utilisation of flood donations

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2022
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Saturday that the Punjab government is determined when it comes to rehabilitation and settlement of flood-affected people.

He also promised that the money deposited in the CM Flood Relief Fund would be utilised for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees in a transparent manner.

“The recent floods have ravaged large swathes across the country. I reached the flood-affected areas first of all. I witnessed the destruction caused by the floods with my on own eyes in the flood-hit areas of Rajanpur, Taunsa and DG Khan,” he said.

“I was present in the flood-affected areas with the chief secretary and the whole team of Punjab government and even now relief activities are going on in the flood-affected areas. Rescue 1122 did a lot of hard work in the affected areas and actively participated in the relief activities. Provincial ministers as well as members of the National and provincial assemblies launched the rehabilitation work with complete dedication.”

In a video message, the chief minister appealed to the affluent people and philanthropists to give generous donations to the account of CM Flood Relief Fund opened in the Bank of Punjab. Former prime minister Imran Khan also appealed for donations for the flood affectees during a telethon session, he added.

The CM said that a transparent system has been formulated to monitor the amounts being deposited in the bank. He promised that the amounts being deposited in the CM Flood Relief Fund will be spent on the deserving persons in a transparent manner.

