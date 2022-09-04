OCAS opens admissions for intermediate programmes 2022-2023

LAHORE: Online College Admission System (OCAS) developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has opened online applications for the intermediate programmes 2022-2023 in more than 750 colleges across Punjab.

As per the details shared by the PITB on Saturday, the system (OCAS) was launched by Special Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Naeem Ghaus. The launching ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Higher Education Department, the Director of Public Instruction (DPI) and senior officials of the PITB's information technology solutions wing.

Moreover, the OCAS web portal developed for the Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has enabled the students to acquire updated information and apply and track the intermediate admissions applications for FA, FSC and ICS programmes from the comfort of their homes.

OCAS is built to provide accessible, convenient, efficient and reliable access to students for admissions to government colleges for higher education. The salient features of the system include round-the-clock access, application from any place with internet access, track admissions application status via a college website, and integration with BISE results.

OCAS has considerably reduced the visits of students and their parents to colleges, ensuring timely compilation of applications and merit lists. College prospectuses are also available free of cost on the OCAS portal.

