AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India’s bowling not ‘glamorous’ like Pakistan but gets results: Dravid

AFP Published September 3, 2022
Follow us

DUBAI: India coach Rahul Dravid on Saturday said he remains confident in his bowlers despite them not being as “glamorous” as their Pakistan counterparts in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament.

The arch-rivals, who only play each other in multi-nation tournaments due to political tensions, will clash in the Super Four stage in Dubai on Sunday.

It will be the second meeting for the two Asian giants in the competition after India edged out Pakistan in the group stage.

“They are a good bowling side, but we also bowled well to restrict them to 147 (in the first match),” Dravid said on being asked whether Pakistan have a better bowling line-up.

“End of the day bowling analysis is the most important thing. You are judged by the results you produce. I respect their bowling but I am very confident that we have a good bowling attack that produces results.”

The former captain, on the eve of the high-profile match told reporters: “(Our bowling) might not look very glamorous but in terms of results we got some guys who produce results.”

Pakistan crush Hong Kong by 155 runs to seal Asia Cup Super Four spot

Pace bowler Avesh Khan remains doubtful for the key clash.

“Avesh has been under the weather but hopefully he should be okay for tomorrow or for the later part of the tournament,” said Dravid.

India’s bowling, led by experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya as pace options followed by spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel, who replaced the injured Ravindra Jadeja.

Dravid believes high-pressure matches against Pakistan remain a good test for the team ahead of the T20 World Cup in October-November.

“We know Pakistan is a good team and it is a challenging match,” said Dravid.

“It will be a packed stadium and there is always an edge to these games and it’s good to play such games where you are tested. It’s good to play such tournaments before the World Cup.”

Pakistan suffered injury blows with three of their fast bowlers including ace quick Shaheen Shah Afridi, but Naseem Shah’s express pace has kept the opposition batsmen wary.

Pace bowler Haris Rauf insists the 19-year-old Naseem, who has taken four wickets in two matches and clocks speeds of over 90 mph, has given him confidence despite Shaheen’s absence.

“The way Naseem bowled in the last two matches, that has given me the confidence,” said Rauf.

“Partnerships are important in bowling as well. I have been playing with Shaheen for a while. I used to be relaxed when Shaheen is around. But seeing Naseem, I am getting the situation I am comfortable to bowl in.”

India Cricket Pakistan Rahul Dravid Asia Cup Asia Cup 2022

Comments

1000 characters
Ishaq Sep 03, 2022 11:11pm
@NK , First responsibility was of British intelligence and Customs. Were they looking the other way when this happened. Probably their palms were well greased. They are just interested in housing our corrupt rulers so that the looted money can be invested in THE UK
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Naveed Ahmed Sep 03, 2022 11:41pm
Well done Mr. Osman. Very good article.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

India’s bowling not ‘glamorous’ like Pakistan but gets results: Dravid

Govt will permit import of cotton for textile sector: Miftah Ismail

Shehbaz says PM Flood Relief Fund will be audited to ensure transparency

PMD predicts more heavy rains in north as Pakistan reels from flood devastation

Infrastructure, reconstruction drives to begin soon: Ahsan Iqbal

Will fight harder if pushed against the wall, warns Imran Khan

Pakistan should seek relief from IMF, ask Russia for cheap oil: Shaukat Tarin

Small-plane pilot threatens to crash into Walmart: police

US Congress members to visit flood-hit Pakistan on Sunday

'Brave and calm' for India showdown, says Pakistan's Rizwan

Sri Lanka’s ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return: officials

Read more stories