AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan pacer Dahani out of Asia Cup clash with India

AFP Published 03 Sep, 2022 07:55pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Pakistan on Saturday suffered a new Asia Cup blow with fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of the key India clash due to a suspected side strain.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will meet India for the second time in the Twenty20 tournament in a Super Four contest in Dubai on Sunday.

Dahani is the third Pakistan quick to be forced out with injury after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim left the team ahead of the six-nation tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan lost the opener to India but hammered Hong Kong by 155 runs to enter the Super Stage of the tournament, which acts as a tune-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The team said Dahani’s injury “happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday”.

Pakistan crush Hong Kong by 155 runs to seal Asia Cup Super Four spot

“As in the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament,” read a team statement.

But it is feared that Dahani will have to sit out the rest of the matches, with Hasan Ali, who made the team in place of Wasim, his likely replacement in the XI.

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are the other two teams in the Super Four from Group B after Bangladesh bowed out.

Pakistan Asia Cup Asia Cup 2022 Shahnawaz Dahani

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan pacer Dahani out of Asia Cup clash with India

Govt will permit import of cotton for textile sector: Miftah Ismail

Shehbaz says PM Flood Relief Fund will be audited to ensure transparency

PMD predicts more heavy rains in north as Pakistan reels from flood devastation

Infrastructure, reconstruction drives to begin soon: Ahsan Iqbal

Will fight harder if pushed against the wall, warns Imran Khan

Pakistan should seek relief from IMF, ask Russia for cheap oil: Shaukat Tarin

Small-plane pilot threatens to crash into Walmart: police

US Congress members to visit flood-hit Pakistan on Sunday

'Brave and calm' for India showdown, says Pakistan's Rizwan

Sri Lanka’s ousted President Rajapaksa gets govt residence, security on return: officials

Read more stories