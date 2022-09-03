AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IMF resets 4 delayed Structural Benchmarks, sets 8 new ones

Tahir Amin Published September 3, 2022 Updated September 3, 2022 11:08am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reset four delayed Structural Benchmarks (SBs) and set eight new SBs including finalization of the combined annual rebasings (AR) for fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023 for ongoing reforms under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

The IMF report “seventh and eighth reviews under the extended arrangement under the extended fund facility” noted eight new SBs: (i) targeted increase of the BISP Kafalat beneficiary base to 9 million families using the NSER (end-June 2023); (ii) finalization of the combined annual rebasings (AR) for fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023 to take effect on October 1, 2022 (end-September 2022); (iii) submission to NEPRA of petitions for the fiscal year 2023-July FPA by end-August; and fiscal year 2023-Q1 QTA by end-October which will ensure full recovery of the revenue requirement (including lost revenue from the delayed first-stage Annual Rebasing FYs22-23 in July 2022) within FY23Q2 (end-Sep 2022); (iv) adoption of a comprehensive strategy to address high levels of NPLs in some banks, including by requiring bank-specific plans for reducing NPLs, and to write-off of fully provisioned NPLs (end-Jun. 2023); (v) initiate orderly liquidation (resolution) of either or both of the two currently undercapitalized private sector banks by end-May 2023 should that they remain undercapitalized at that point (end-May 2023); (vi) submission to Cabinet of amendments to align Pakistan’s early intervention, bank resolution, and crisis management arrangements with international good practices, in line with IMF staff recommendations (end-Oct. 2022); (vii) operationalization of a Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) within the Ministry of Finance (end-Jan. 2023); and (viii) publication of a comprehensive review of the anticorruption institutional framework (including the National Accountability Bureau) by a task force with participation and inputs from reputable independent experts with international experience and civil society organizations (end-Jan. 2023).

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

The report noted that programme implementation deteriorated shortly after the completion of the sixth review. Amid a tense political landscape, programmed fiscal adjustment was undone and several key EFF commitments were reversed. Two end-June performance criteria (PC)—on net international reserves (NIR) and the primary budget deficit—as well as three continuous PCs were missed. Moreover, SBs were unmet.

The authorities met one SB and implemented two with delay, against the ten SBs due through end-June 2022. Specifically, parliament adopted the OGRA Act Amendments for the gas sector in March (end-June 2022 SB). In addition, with delay, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) issued in May regulations for publication of beneficial ownership information in large procurement contracts (end-March 2022 SB), and measures were adopted in June to strengthen the effectiveness of the AML/ CFT framework (end-March 2022 SB).

At the same time, the authorities missed seven SBs, as they granted further tax amnesties (continuous SB) and new preferential tax treatments (continuous SB), most of which lapsed in line with their embedded sunset clauses by the time of the fiscal year 2023 finance bill.

Their draft Personal Income Tax (PIT) law also deviated from the commitment during the sixth EFF review (end-February 2022 SB). Finally, despite significant progress in the face of capacity constraints, four SBs remain outstanding and, thus, will be reset (i.e., the parliamentary approval of the new state-owned enterprise (SOE) law, a plan for the phasing out of SBP refinance facilities, first-stage recapitalization of two private sector banks, and establishment of an asset declaration system).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA IMF nepra SBP BISP Extended Fund Facility programme

Comments

1000 characters

IMF resets 4 delayed Structural Benchmarks, sets 8 new ones

Aid groups warn of growing plight

Aug trade deficit soars 28.89pc to $3.53bn MoM

Govt trying to impose ad valorem tax on traders: Miftah

Domestic consumers: Power tariff adjustments will continue, IMF assured

0.2pc of GDP: Plan to achieve paltry primary surplus a welcome step: Fund

Ousted Sri Lankan leader faces arrest calls after return

External debt to reach $140.9bn: IMF

EFF entails high fiscal risks: IMF

Gas prices: govt fails to honour pledge

Read more stories