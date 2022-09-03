Negligence in rescue & relief works would not be tolerated: Sharjeel

HYDERABAD: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had given clear instructions to ensure all possible necessary facilities to the flood affected people. He said that no any negligence in rescue and relief works would be tolerated.

The Sindh Information Minister in his statement issued here today said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sindh all provincial cabinet members including ministers, advisers, special assistants and MPs, MNAs were present in the field and district administrations and entire machinery were working to help affected people and giving maximum possible relief to them.

He informed that affected people were being accommodated relief camps in schools and in the tent cities where they were being provided two meals of quality food a day and medical facilities, while fumigation campaign was being going on in flood affected areas as well.

He informed that under the Benazir Income Support Programme Rs 25000/- as financial support were being given to each affected family adding that besides distributing 91,630 ration bags to affected people in province, order had been given to utility stores and private vendors for hundreds of thousands more ration bags. He said apart from this, 119,972 tents, 503,345 mosquito nets and 76,810 plastic tarpaulins had also been provided to the affected people.

He further informed that due to rain/flood 522 people had been died and 21885 people had been injured while 101,901 cattles had been died. He said that 1,455,251 houses had been affected and 10,539,130 people had been displaced. He informed that standing crops on 3,173,383 acres had been destroyed while 670,602 people had been shifted to relief camps. "Sindh government will not breathe a sigh of relief until affected people would completely be rehabilitated", he assured.

