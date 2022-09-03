Provision of missing facilities: Rs53m to be spent on 18 schools in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration will spend Rs 53 million for the provision of missing facilities in 18 schools in the provincial capital during the current financial year.

As per the details shared by the administration on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali was personally supervising the task.

Commenting on the fund allocated for the schools, the DC said that repair of dilapidated buildings of these schools, construction of boundary wall, supply of clean drinking water, construction of latrines, improvement and maintenance of playground, provision of library and scientific equipment will be undertaken with this amount; “an amount of Rs 26 million has been released for this purpose”.

Giving details of works to be executed in this connection, he said that a shed will be constructed at Government Primary School Soy Asal Lahore at a cost of Rs 15 million. A science lab will be built in City District Government Girls High School, Rajgarh, at a cost of Rs 4 million.

A science lab will also be built with Rs 4 million in Government Tehzib Al Banat School Township. The latrine and sewage system will be improved in Government High School Walton at a cost of Rs 2 million and washrooms will be constructed in Government High School, Saraich, at a cost of Rs 800,000.

Moreover, boundary walls of Government Elementary School in Manga and Government Primary School in Manawan will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 million and Rs 1.4 million, respectively. Security wire will be installed in Government Primary School, Pathanke, at a cost of Rs 1 million. Furthermore, a boundary wall will be constructed in the vicinity of Government Girls Primary School at a cost of Rs 2 two million.

The dilapidated building of Government Primary School in Dhalam will be repaired at a cost of Rs 10 million and the building of Government Islamia Girls Primary School in Panj Pir Mughalpura will be renovated at a cost of Rs 9.4 million while additional classrooms will be established at Government Girls High School in Wasanpura at a cost of Rs 6 million.

The DC directed the relevant officials to start the construction work in these schools and summoned a meeting in this regard on September 5.

