Countering fake news: Media professionals attend US sponsored workshop

LAHORE: More than 40 established and emerging media professionals from across Pakistan completed a five-day master class on ‘Fact Checking: Countering Fake News in Modern Media for Supporting Democracies’.

The Pakistan-United States (US) Alumni Network (PUAN), in collaboration with the US Mission in Pakistan and the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan, organised the event in partnership with the Forman Christian College University (FCCU), disclosed a spokesperson of US Consulate in Lahore on Friday.

The participants, all alumni of US government-funded exchanges, received in-depth mentorship and training to scale up their ideas and initiatives to combat fake news and disinformation. They also received training on ethical journalism and publishing skills to support safer societies regionally and nationally.

US Consul General William Makaneole congratulated the participants for successfully completing the programme and urged them to improve the quality of journalism and public discourse in their local communities.

“The role of journalists is crucial; you inform the public, you connect people to larger issues and the world around them. Especially in a democracy, access to up-to-date and accurate information is a key. Journalists hold leaders and organisations accountable and they provide a voice for people who otherwise would be unheard. Your work is vital for good governance and a stable society,” he said.

Makaneole also noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistan relationship, which he called a partnership based on shared interests, common goals and an expanding trade and investment relationship between the countries. He lauded the critical role that PUAN plays in strengthening people-to-people ties between the US and Pakistan, and applauded FCCU for its world-class expertise and innovative training that is a model for fortifying the media in Pakistan.

Forman Rector Dr Jonathan Addleton noted the value of the programme for its participants. “FCCU is delighted to partner with the Pakistan-US Alumni Network for this important event, one that emphasises fact-based approaches to journalism as a viable approach for countering fake news,” he said.

