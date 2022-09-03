AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Countering fake news: Media professionals attend US sponsored workshop

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
Follow us

LAHORE: More than 40 established and emerging media professionals from across Pakistan completed a five-day master class on ‘Fact Checking: Countering Fake News in Modern Media for Supporting Democracies’.

The Pakistan-United States (US) Alumni Network (PUAN), in collaboration with the US Mission in Pakistan and the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan, organised the event in partnership with the Forman Christian College University (FCCU), disclosed a spokesperson of US Consulate in Lahore on Friday.

The participants, all alumni of US government-funded exchanges, received in-depth mentorship and training to scale up their ideas and initiatives to combat fake news and disinformation. They also received training on ethical journalism and publishing skills to support safer societies regionally and nationally.

US Consul General William Makaneole congratulated the participants for successfully completing the programme and urged them to improve the quality of journalism and public discourse in their local communities.

“The role of journalists is crucial; you inform the public, you connect people to larger issues and the world around them. Especially in a democracy, access to up-to-date and accurate information is a key. Journalists hold leaders and organisations accountable and they provide a voice for people who otherwise would be unheard. Your work is vital for good governance and a stable society,” he said.

Makaneole also noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistan relationship, which he called a partnership based on shared interests, common goals and an expanding trade and investment relationship between the countries. He lauded the critical role that PUAN plays in strengthening people-to-people ties between the US and Pakistan, and applauded FCCU for its world-class expertise and innovative training that is a model for fortifying the media in Pakistan.

Forman Rector Dr Jonathan Addleton noted the value of the programme for its participants. “FCCU is delighted to partner with the Pakistan-US Alumni Network for this important event, one that emphasises fact-based approaches to journalism as a viable approach for countering fake news,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Workshop Alumni Network PUAN FCCU Media professionals Countering fake news

Comments

1000 characters

Countering fake news: Media professionals attend US sponsored workshop

Aid groups warn of growing plight

Aug trade deficit soars 28.89pc to $3.53bn MoM

British HC, COAS discuss regional security

OPEC+ to weigh rollover or cut at Sept 5 meeting

Govt trying to impose ad valorem tax on traders: Miftah

Domestic consumers: Power tariff adjustments will continue, IMF assured

0.2pc of GDP: Plan to achieve paltry primary surplus a welcome step: Fund

IMF resets 4 delayed SBs, sets 8 new ones

External debt to reach $140.9bn: IMF

EFF entails high fiscal risks: IMF

Read more stories