Pakistan

5.0 magnitude earthquake hits parts of KP

  • The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region
BR Web Desk Published September 2, 2022
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, with tremors being felt in several areas of the province, including Peshawar, Mardan, and Kohat, Aaj News reported.

As per details, the epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region.

No loss of life and property has been reported yet.

On Wednesday, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Kalat area of Balochistan, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

4.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Balochistan’s Kalat area

According to the PMD’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake struck at 5:37 pm 15 kilometres southeast of Kalat at a depth of 34km. It had a longitude of 66.71 East and a latitude of 28.92 North.

The quake occurred at a time when Balochistan is reeling from floods caused by torrential monsoon rains. Catastrophic floods have left a third of Pakistan submerged as thousands of roads, houses, electric towers and bridges have been completely damaged.

