AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

G7 oil price cap will shrink Russian revenues, ease inflation

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2022 06:42pm
Follow us

A G7 proposal to cap the price of Russian oil will shrink Russian revenues and bring down inflation, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told a briefing after announcing the move on Friday.

The Group of Seven wealthy democracies are seeking to build a consensus on implementing the price cap and want all European Union members to sign up to the move, he added.

Russian oil price cap will ease inflation, harm Moscow’s finances, Yellen says

“We want to limit Russia’s revenues, but at the same time reduce the economic damage to our societies,” he said.

G7 Russian oil G7 leaders Russian oil price cap

Comments

1000 characters

G7 oil price cap will shrink Russian revenues, ease inflation

Winning streak ends: rupee sustains losses as US dollar strengthens globally

Average inflation in Pakistan to clock in at 19.9% in FY23, IMF expects

'Ramifications go wider': Pakistan floods threaten Afghanistan food supply, says UN

Oil rallies ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Govt increases prices of various commodities in utility stores

Toll from mosque blast in western Afghanistan rises to 18 dead

Modi commissions India’s first home-built aircraft carrier in defence push

Blast rocks oil refinery in Iran’s southwest: state media

India’s Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup with knee injury

Bankrupt Sri Lanka’s deposed president ‘to return home’

Read more stories