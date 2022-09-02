AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper touches 1-month low on China lockdowns, recession fears

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2022 05:31pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices ticked down to their lowest in more than a month on Friday as top metals consumer China extended COVID restrictions and concerns grew about a potential recession.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.8% at $7,533 a tonne by 1030 GMT, after touching its lowest since July 27.

Some districts of China’s southern tech hub Shenzhen extended COVID curbs on Friday, but stopped short of a full lockdown, while the megacity of Chengdu went into lockdown late on Thursday.

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said the curbs in China would have an impact on both supply and demand.

“If smelters are shut down you will have less supply, but it also means less consumption, so it’s a double-edged sword,” he said.

“One main reason we’re seeing prices move to the downside is that the way central banks are reacting is concerning investors and traders who are worried about a potential recession.”

Aslam said key U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT on Friday would be closely watched, and a very low figure for jobs growth would fan fears of a recession.

Market participants are increasingly concerned that Europe’s energy crisis will impact demand, according to ANZ research.

The EU is likely to place restrictions on gas consumption in heavy industry if shortages persist, and these demand concerns are outweighing supply-side issues, it added.

Aluminium lurches to 16-month low on renewed demand fears

Helping aluminium prices outperform was news that Dutch aluminium maker Aldel was mothballing the remaining capacity at its facility in Farmsum, citing continuing high energy prices and a lack of government support.

LME three-month aluminium dipped 0.1% to $2,292, zinc dropped 3.7% to $3,138, lead gave up 0.2% to $1,898, nickel fell 0.9% to $20,130 and tin eased 3.9% to a 20-month low of $20,235.

Copper prices LME copper Copper exports Copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper touches 1-month low on China lockdowns, recession fears

Winning streak ends: rupee sustains losses as US dollar strengthens globally

Average inflation in Pakistan to clock in at 19.9% in FY23, IMF expects

'Ramifications go wider': Pakistan floods threaten Afghanistan food supply, says UN

Oil rallies ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Govt increases prices of various commodities in utility stores

Toll from mosque blast in western Afghanistan rises to 18 dead

Modi commissions India’s first home-built aircraft carrier in defence push

Blast rocks oil refinery in Iran’s southwest: state media

India’s Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup with knee injury

Bankrupt Sri Lanka’s deposed president ‘to return home’

Read more stories